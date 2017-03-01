FPU’s Pacific Artist Series offers music based on visual art

Music inspired by visual art will be featured at the next Pacific Artist Series concert at Fresno Pacific University.

The final concert in the series, now in its 15th season, is the Impetus Percussion Quartet, featuring Sarah Basiletti, Michael Downing, Adam Pietz and Robert Strong. It will be held on March 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the McDonald Hall Atrium, FPU main campus, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno. Cost is $15 for general admission and $10 for seniors, payable at the door.

The Impetus Percussion Quartet was founded by a group of friends from Fresno in 2015. The group seeks to pursue and expand the percussion quartet repertoire. The word “impetus” describes the force, frequently intangible, which sets something into motion, providing dual context towards the group’s mission: to seek great composers and commission new works for percussion quartet, and to present stellar performances where the audience not only listens, but participates in a unique experience. Learn more at impetuspercussion.com.

For more information on any Pacific Artist Series concert, call 559-453-2267, email music@fresno.edu or go online at fresno.edu/programs-majors/arts/pacific-artist-series.