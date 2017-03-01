FPU’s Pacific Artist Series offers music based on visual art

Staff ReportsMarch 1, 2017 

MTD EPZ PACIFIC 2

Music inspired by visual art will be featured at the next Pacific Artist Series concert at Fresno Pacific University. The Impetus Percussion Quartet is set to perform on March 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the McDonald Hall Atrium .

ERIC PAUL ZAMORA — Fresno Bee file

Music inspired by visual art will be featured at the next Pacific Artist Series concert at Fresno Pacific University.

The final concert in the series, now in its 15th season, is the Impetus Percussion Quartet, featuring Sarah Basiletti, Michael Downing, Adam Pietz and Robert Strong. It will be held on March 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the McDonald Hall Atrium, FPU main campus, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno. Cost is $15 for general admission and $10 for seniors, payable at the door.

The Impetus Percussion Quartet was founded by a group of friends from Fresno in 2015. The group seeks to pursue and expand the percussion quartet repertoire. The word “impetus” describes the force, frequently intangible, which sets something into motion, providing dual context towards the group’s mission: to seek great composers and commission new works for percussion quartet, and to present stellar performances where the audience not only listens, but participates in a unique experience. Learn more at impetuspercussion.com.

For more information on any Pacific Artist Series concert, call 559-453-2267, email music@fresno.edu or go online at fresno.edu/programs-majors/arts/pacific-artist-series.

Join The Conversation

The Chowchilla News is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.

Commenting FAQs | Terms of Service