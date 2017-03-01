Le Grand Methodist plans Ash Wednesday service

Lent begins this year with an Ash Wednesday service today at 6 p.m. at Le Grand United Methodist Church, 3801 Washington St. in Le Grand.

The purpose behind the observance of the 40 days of Lent is giving 10 percent of your days in a year devoted for transformative acts that requires self-examination, repentance and a surrender to God.

Pastor John J. Song will observe the tradition of placing the cross of ashes on the foreheads of Christians present. Members of the community are invited to participate.

For more information, call Pastor Song at 650-722-1277.