Lazy K Ranch’s annual Pick-a-Colt Day Production Sale catalog now available

The catalog for the 34th annual Pick-a-Colt Day Production Sale at the Lazy K Ranch in Chowchilla is now available online at www.LazyKRanch.com. The sale will take place on May 6 at the ranch. Owned and operated by the Knapp Family, Lazy K Ranch is known for its unique pairing of good-minded, athletic working mares with the best ranch and performance horse bloodlines in the country.

When you see a horse packing a Lazy K on its hip, you know that horse has been bred for success. Bloodlines are from some of the top money earners in the industry, including High Brow Cat, Shinning Spark and Peptoboonsmal. Partnered with the mares in the Lazy K remuda whose breeding goes back to Doc O Lena and Peppy San Badger, are all well-trained and sound. Mares that know how to work for a living and pass these traits on to their foals.

“We believe we offer some of the best bred and well-priced ranch, working and show stock horses available,” said Sherry Knapp. “We pre-price every colt so that buyers know what they will pay for a particular animal before they arrive at the ranch. The sale itself is a bit of a lottery, in that each registered buyer receives six tickets and has the opportunity to put all their tickets on one favorite colt or filly, or spread them out over several horses. That way the buyer knows exactly what each horse will cost before the sale starts rather than the uncertainty of an auction.”

This year’s sale will offer futurity prospects from Metalic Red Cat, by Metalic Cat, and Lotta Stuff To Shine, an own son of Shining Spark, as well as yearlings from stallions High Flyin Cat, by High Brow Cat, Boonlight All Stars by Boonlight Dancer, Docs Blue Pepto, by Yellow Roan Of Texas and Red Hot Spark, by Doc Diamond Roan.

The annual Lazy K Ranch Pick-A-Colt Day Production Sale is scheduled each year on the first Saturday in May. The ranch gates open at 8:30 a.m. and the sale begins at 10 a.m. with more than 60 head pre-priced and available for purchase on-site.

At 11 a.m. horses still available are offered for sale online at www.LazyKRanch.com. The internet option allows those who can’t travel to the ranch the opportunity to purchase a good horse at a great price and have it shipped anywhere in the country. Prices for each horse are posted on the ranch website the day before the sale.

Sale yearlings and weanlings are now available to view online using the site’s interactive database. This unique searching tool includes extensive information, videos and photographs of each horse in the sale, plus photos and information on the horses in their pedigrees. Buyers can search by breed, color, sex, age and price to help make their selections prior to sale day.

On May 7, the Lazy K Ranch will offer a hands-on training clinic for purchasers and guests. “Our goal is to be the bridge between our customers and their new horses,” said Larry Knapp. “We want to make the transition to a new home a rewarding one for both.”

“All of the yearling colts and fillies for sale will have completed the Lazy K Ranch signature ground school,” said Michele Knapp-Stehly. “We teach all our youngsters to face up when approached, lead from the ground, tie, load in a trailer, stand while groomed and have their feet trimmed, prior to sale day,” she added. The Lazy K Ranch “ground school” and training clinic are part of a much larger training program

Tom Dorrance helped the ranch set up years ago. The horses at the Lazy K have been shown only love and kind-handling training techniques. “We have an emotional investment in these young horses and appreciate the opportunity to show our buyers some of the training techniques our yearlings are already accustomed to so that both horse and new owner can establish a life-long bond.” Larry Knapp added.

The Lazy K Ranch, is an AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeder, which allows owners of their livestock to participate in AQHA Ranching Heritage events and competition. Located in the San Joaquin Valley, the ranch has run cattle and horses in the valley and Sierra Nevada Mountains for three generations.

“We started out as a cow outfit,” said Mike Knapp. “In the summer our cows run on 45,000 thousand acres at the base of Yosemite National Park at elevations up to 6500 feet. To get these cows gathered in the fall we need a horse with a good mind, good legs and a big heart.”

For more information on the 34th annual Pick-A-Colt Day Production Sale visit www.LazyKRanch.com or contact the ranch at 559-665-2908. Information is also available on Facebook and Youtube.com.