Kindergarten students join 30-Word Club

Many students at Stephens Elementary School joined the 30-Word Club in the months of December, January and February. All of these students worked very hard to learn all 30 kindergarten sight words. They received their shirts after reading the words to Stephens Principal Eric Griffin and received an award at an awards assembly on Feb. 24. Pictured above in the back row from left: Julissa Pena, Yajy Hernandez, Ramon Pineda, Xander Aquino, Nathan McGuirk, Reid Hale, Draven Brasil, Taya Lial, Jordan Borrego, Jerrerson Santamaria, Reid Donegan, Astrella Williams, Dayana Partida, Ally Dennison, Simran Sidhu, Samantha Hirtzel, Ryan Farmer, Makayla Jamison. In the third row: Vanely Hernandez, Adam Shaibi, Michale Green, Alexis Heffington, Khloe Rodriguez, Genesis Chavez, Amiya Barajas, Kiara Hernandez, Jaxson Denny, Sophia Gonzalez, Elliana Hernandez, Jaxson White, Geovanni Ordiniza, Josmar Rueda-Diaz, Elias Gutierrez. In the second row: Aiden Arnbrister, Camila Nuñez, Camila Santacruz, Leena Eltareb, Jersey Danieli, Ricardo Chavez, Jackelyn Saldana, Josimar Rueda-Diaz, Diego Bugarin, Caige Absher, Genesis Ruiz, Anthony Torres, Yousef Eltareb, Ethan Landers, Mark Harris. In the front row: Ivan Robles-Bautista, Axel Lugo, Benjamin Motz, Bleu Flanagan, Lainee Pepers, Braiden Standridge, Avnit Aulakh, Reagan Glover, Sofie Bettencourt, Alexa Ramirez, David Solorio, Mila Long, Haide Ortiz, Abigail LeBaron.
Copyright 2017 . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Join The Conversation
The Chowchilla News is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.