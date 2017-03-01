Little League Opening Day ceremony set for Saturday

Staff ReportsMarch 1, 2017 

Chowchilla Little League will kick off its 2017 season by hosting the annual Opening Day ceremonies on Saturday.

The day will begin with a barbeque fundraiser at 11 a.m., followed by the introduction of managers, coaches and players at 1 p.m. There will be a tribute to Wayne Grissom, a longtime supporter of community youth baseball, during the opening festivities.

Tickets for the barbeque are $12. There will also be a raffle with lots of great prizes. Raffle tickets are $1. For barbeque or raffle tickets, contact any Little League player or coach.

