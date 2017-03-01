Chowchilla 4H club makes plans for upcoming activities

Staff ReportsMarch 1, 2017 

The Chowchilla 4-H club held its monthly meeting on Feb. 2 in the cafeteria at Wilson Middle School. Members were reminded that there are several activities coming up over the next few months.

The Large Animal Expo is March 26 and members are busy studying feed ID’s and equipment and practicing showmanship so they can try and medal at the event. Members also are busy gearing up for the upcoming fairs by purchasing their animals.

The club has a very busy schedule with getting committees ready for the Kids Day newspapers sales and the Rotary Crab Feed Dinner approaching soon. After that members will be volunteering for the city’s Easter Egg Program and also the Save the Fair Dinner that will be coming in April.

This past month the club took donations from members for the Animal Shelter. Members brought in large bags of dog and cat food along with blankets, towels, toys, treats, cat litter and leashes. Community Club leader Bo Beels collected the donations at the meeting then made arrangements to drop off everything off at the police station so it would get delivered to the animal shelter.

The next monthly meeting will be Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Wilson cafeteria.

