Chowchilla Tribe baseball begins 2017 season

The Chowchilla Tribe baseball team is in full swing once again as the 2017 season opened up in Fowler on Feb. 23.

Tribe players were eager to get onto the field as the early spring has been so wet and difficult to get field time. Mason Musick started on the mound for the Tribe and he was backed by four returners and four first-year varsity players.

Fowler took the early lead by scoring two in the top of the first inning. Chowchilla battled the entire game and after five innings they were down by a score of 5-4. They went on to lose the opener by a final score of 7-4. Top hitters in the game were Austin Hickman (2 for 3, 1 run and 2 RBIs), Nate Ramos (1 for 2, 1 run and 1RBI), Hunter Stonier (1 for 3 and 1 run). The other two runs were put on the board by Logan Gomes and Nate Ramos.

Chowchilla returned home to host Sierra Pacific of Hanford on Feb. 25. This was a tough one for the Tribe as they gave up five runs in the top of the first inning and then won the next six innings 4-2 but they lost the game 7-4 once again. Chowchilla was able to put up two runs in the fourth, one by Daniel Beaird and the other by Wyatt Sparkman. In the seventh inning they had the tying run at the plate but just weren’t able to get the job done. Two runs were scored in the inning, one by Peyton Kragie and the other by Logan Gomes.

The 2017 team has not had a lot of time together. They are full of energy, along with desire to win, although they are just beginning to learn to play together. “I have no doubt that it will come together and they will enjoy success,” said Coach Shawn Grissom.

The team hosted Le Grand on Tuesday and will play Madera South on Thursday at home at 3:30 p.m. On Saturday, they will play Kingsburg at Fowler High. Game time is at noon.