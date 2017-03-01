Seventh-day Adventist School honors its Students of the Month

By Staff Reports

March 1, 2017 

Chowchilla Seventh-day Adventist School named Julia Vasquez and Alonso Guzman as the February Students of the Month.

Julia is the lower grades Student of the Month for February. She is in fourth grade. Her favorite class is Art. Drawing on her tablet is her favorite thing to do in her spare time.

She loves spending time with her family playing games. Julia’s sweet, quiet nature is a blessing to those around her.

Alonso is the Student of the Month in the upper grades. He is an eighth-grader. He consistently turns in his school work on time and shows discipline in working hard.

His efforts have paid off and his grades are continuing to improve. He is an example to others of how much a great work ethic counts towards success.

Alonso has a thoughtful personality and tells funny jokes.

