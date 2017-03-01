Mobile app helps you find your polling place

Madera County Clerk-Recorder and Registrar of Voters Rebecca Martinez announced last week that the Elections Division has launched its Polling Place App for mobile devices.

The app allows residents to quickly find their designated polling places for current elections by simply typing in their home address and city. Once the polling place is identified, residents can get directions to their polling location. Also, if residents are away from their homes, the app can use their location (based on device GPS) to direct them to the nearest ballot drop-off location.

Visit the Apple App Store or Google Play, search for “Madera Polling Places,” and download the app today.

Only voters residing in the unincorporated areas of Madera County will be voting in the upcoming special election on March 7. The app is election specific and will not provide polling place locations for addresses not included in the election.

Vote by mail – deadline to return ballots

Voters receiving their ballots by mail are urged to vote and return their ballots in a timely manner. Completed ballots must be received or postmarked on or before March 7 and received within three days of the election to be considered timely.

On election day, voters may return ballots to any polling place in the county or deliver it to the office of the County Clerk-Recorder, 200 W. Fourth Street, Madera. A complete list of polling locations for the March 7 special election is available on the website, www.votemadera.com. Voters also can check the status of their Vote by Mail ballots online at www.votemadera.com.

For more information, call the Elections Division at 559-675-7720 or toll free at 800-435-0509. Si desea información en español, llame al 559-675-7720 o 800-435-0509.