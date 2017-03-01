Madera County Supervisor Rogers to host town hall meeting

Madera County Supervisor David Rogers will host a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Friday at Grace Community Church, 17755 Road 26 in Madera.

County staff will be in attendance to speak about the issues facing the Country Club and Madera Acres communities.

“We always want to hear what the people have to say,” Rogers said. “This season has presented new challenges for District 2 that we will attempt to address at this meeting.”

In addition to speaking about the recent flooding in the Country Club and Madera Acres areas, construction of state’s high-speed rail project, and issues with local roads, an educational presentation will be offered on Measure L, a 1-cent sales tax increase to benefit public safety that is slated for the March 7 special election. The meeting is open to all District 2 constituents.

“It’s important to me that people make informed decisions. That is the basis for this presentation,” Rogers said.

Georgiena M. Vivian, President of VRPA Technologies, Inc., will be there to offer a presentation on Measure L and answer questions.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Friday at Grace Community Church. For more information, contact District Chief of Staff Glenna Jarvis at 559-662-6020.