New soccer league holds Opening Day Ceremony

The Chowchilla Community Soccer League kicked-off its spring season with an Opening Day Ceremony on Feb. 25 at Ed Ray Park Soccer Fields.

The Chowchilla Community Soccer League is a new recreation league. The mission of the league is to provide a fun, safe, educational environment for all involved with good sportsmanship and teamwork as a focus.

A total of 210 players have signed up to participate in the league. There are 21 teams divided into six age categories: 4 and under, 6U, 8U, 10U 12U and 15U. Jesse Santillan is the league coordinator and he noted there are about 20 coaches, some coaching more than one team.

Last Saturday’s ceremony began with music by the Chowchilla Union High School Band. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9896 and American Legion Post 148 presented the colors.

The teams dressed in their uniforms and their coaches lined up at the end of the field. Master of Ceremonies Hayden Lovett welcomed the enthusiastic crowd. Each of the coaches then brought their team to the middle of the field where the players were introduced.

Following the introductions, team photos were taken and there was a tri-tip barbecue lunch. The barbecue was chaired by James Davis. Approximately 400 lunches were served.

Tara Davis, president of the league, introduced the board. They included: Vice President Jeannie Sandlin; Secretary Candy Manning; Treasurer Daniel Skeen; Head of Registration Liz Martinez; board members Bill Stretch and Jesse Santillan; equipment manager Humberto Martinez.

Davis also acknowledged and thanked the sponsors whose funding made the league a reality. There are 21 team sponsors, five field sponsors and approximately 35 general sponsors.

Jolene Skeen chaired the Opening Day Ceremony.

Games will begin this Saturday at Ed Ray Park Soccer Fields.

The spring season will be followed by a fall season that will begin in August. Sign-ups for that will begin in April.

League President Tara Davis said they were excited about the new league and the opportunities it will provide for Chowchilla’s youth. She commended the coaches and board members for their hard work and dedication to the program.