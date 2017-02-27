Visit Yosemite Madera County wants people to enjoy outdoors

As the cold winter is here , Visit Yosemite Madera County is encouraging people to get out and enjoy the winter activities in Yosemite National Park, Bass Lake and Madera County to keep their blood pumping and to beat the winter blues.

Experiencing Yosemite and Madera County in what some call the most magical of seasons, winter. This season offers breathtaking beauty, loads of fun and few crowds.

The season offers breathtaking beauty, loads of fun and few crowds. Enjoy snow in the high country with tubing, snowboarding, sledding, and ice-skating. Relax at beautiful snow-covered Bass Lake while you snuggle up with a steamy beverage next to a crackling fire.

Lisa Cesaro, marketing manager from Yosemite Hospitality and Aramark said, “Winter is a beautiful time to visit Yosemite National Park. Mild temperatures, smaller crowds and endless activities including ice skating, skiing, snowshoeing, food and wine events and hiking make it a perfect winter destination for the entire family.”

Yosemite Ski & Snowboard Area has it all, and makes it easy – from getting here to renting equipment to taking lessons. You’ll find groomed trails perfect for cross-country skiers, chairlifts that take Alpine skiers to the top of the runs in minutes, a challenging terrain park for snowboarders and skiers to test their limits, and a tubing area where the whole family can experience the thrills together.

Therese Williams, director of Public Relations and Sales, said, “Winter is here and it is time to get out and enjoy all the winter activities. According to health reports, getting out in the cold to exercise alleviates winter blues, therefore, this is another reason to get out and play for all levels and ages.”

For a full list of winter activities, check out their website yosemitethisyear.com or call 559-683-4636.

The Southern Yosemite Visitors Bureau was formed in 1985. It has been operating at the Yosemite Sierra Visitors Bureau for 30 years. The bureau was established by a group from the Eastern Madera County Chamber of Commerce with a vision of the growing potential for drawing the millions of visitors to Yosemite National Park to the many businesses and attractions in Madera County. Recently the visitor’s bureau changed its name to Visit Yosemite Madera County to more accurately reflect its mission to promote all there is to see and do in Yosemite and Madera County.