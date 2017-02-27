Police reports (Feb. 5-11)

From Feb. 5-11, the Chowchilla Police Department responded to a total of 473 calls. There were 301 calls for service and 172 self-initiated calls. Sixty-one reports were taken during the seven-day period. Twelve misdemeanor arrests and two felony arrests were made during the week. Following is a sample of the calls made for the week ending Feb. 11

SUNDAY

A burglary was reported in the 100 block of North Eighth Street.

A theft was reported in the 1700 block of West Robertson Boulevard.

An assist another agency report for a traffic collision on Highway 99 was taken at the north bound on/off ramp.

A subject was cited and released for a misdemeanor warrant in the 100 block of North 13th Street.

A subject was arrested in the 100 block of Trinity Avenue and booked into Madera County Jail on a felony warrant and misdemeanor warrant out of Merced County along with being under the influence of a controlled substance.

MONDAY

An animal control report was taken in the area of North 12th Street and Sonoma Avenue.

A burglary was reported in the 700 block of West Robertson Boulevard.

A male subject was arrested in the 800 block of Orange Avenue for felony assault with injuries.

An incident report was taken in the 400 block of Washington Drive.

Vandalism was reported in the 600 block of North 15th Street.

A traffic collision was reported in the 1500 block of West Robertson Boulevard.

An animal control report was taken in the 300 block of North Second Street.

TUESDAY

An animal control report was taken at South 11th and Orange avenues.

An incident report was taken in the 9700 block of Heatherhurst Drive.

An animal control report was taken in the 1200 block of Alameda Avenue.

An animal control report was taken in the 2100 block of Kennedy Court.

An animal control report was taken in the 1200 block of West Robertson Boulevard.

An incident report was taken in the area of East Robertson Boulevard and Montgomery Lake Way.

An incident report was taken in the 800 block of Humboldt Avenue.

A residential burglary was reported in the 2100 block of Harrison Court.

A subject reported a domestic battery in the 400 block of Colusa Avenue.

A coroner’s case report was taken in the 1000 block of Ventura Avenue.

A subject was arrested and booked into the Madera County Jail on a misdemeanor warrant out of Madera County.

A subject reported a vehicle theft in the 18000 block of Avenue 241/2.

A subject reported a stolen ATV in the 500 block of North Sixth Street.

WEDNESDAY

A subject was arrested in the 1100 block of West Robertson Boulevard and booked into Madera County Jail for possession of alcohol on school grounds.

An incident report was taken in the 2200 block of South Lake Tahoe Drive.

A traffic accident was reported in the 1200 block of Humboldt Avenue.

A theft was reported in the 96 block of Shasta Court.

A battery report was taken in the 1300 block of Orange Avenue.

A subject was arrested in the 200 block of Washington Drive and booked into Madera County Jail for domestic battery.

A subject report a vehicle burglary in the 200 block of East Robertson Boulevard.

A subject was arrested, cited and released in the 100 block of North Front Street on a misdemeanor warrant out of Madera.

THURSDAY

A subject was placed on a 72-hour mental health evaluation in the 200 block of Hospital Drive.

A juvenile report was taken in the 800 block of Humboldt Avenue.

A juvenile report was taken in the 96 block of Shasta Court.

A subject was arrested in the 200 block of North First Street and booked into Madera County Jail for domestic battery.

A general incident report was taken at Gold Drive West and East Robertson Boulevard.

FRIDAY

A subject was arrested in the 12000 block of Palisades Place and booked in to Madera County Jail for a court order violation.

A child neglect report was taken in the 100 block of North Front Street.

Vandalism was reported in the 100 block of Kings Avenue.

A fraud report was taken in the 100 block of Trinity Avenue.

Vandalism was reported in the 500 block of Robertson Boulevard.

An assist another agency report was taken in the 100 block of Colusa Avenue.

Vandalism was reported in the 600 block of North 15th Street.

A brandishing of a firearm report was taken in the 100 block of North Chowchilla Boulevard.

SATURDAY

A found property report was taken in the 100 block of Trinity Avenue,

A traffic collision was reported in the 100 block of East Robertson Boulevard. A male subject was arrested for a hit and run traffic collision. He was issued a citation and released.

A found property report was taken in the 900 block of Riverside Avenue.

An incident report was taken in the 1300 block of Kings Avenue.

An animal control report was taken in the 400 block of Ventura Avenue.

A missing person report was taken in the 2100 block of Cortina Corte. The person was later located.

A burglary was reported in the 300 block of West Robertson Boulevard.

An animal control report was taken in the 600 block of Alameda Avenue.

An animal control report was taken in the 1500 block of Roosevelt Drive.

A runaway juvenile report was taken in the 100 block of Riverside Avenue. The juvenile later returned.

A traffic report was taken at Howell Road and Santa Cruz Boulevard.

A subject was arrested at Washington Road and Kites Way and booked into the Madera County Jail for giving false information to a police officer and failing to register as a sex offender.

A subject was arrested in the 100 block of South 13th Street and booked into Madera County Jail on two misdemeanor warrants out of Madera, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.