Principal’s honor roll students treated to special luncheon

February 22, 2017 

Seventh-graders at Wilson Middle School were recognized for achieving a 4.0 grade point average for the first semester. A special luncheon was held in their honor.

A celebration luncheon was held in January at Wilson Middle School. Seventh-graders who earned a 4.0 grade point average in the first semester were the guests of honor. Students enjoyed a pizza luncheon with salad, fruit and dessert served in the library.

Students named to the Principal’s honor roll included: Angel Alcaraz, Manuel Alvarez, Milagro Araiza, Jacee Bento, Suneet Bhardwaj, Roxxana Boyajian, Elza Contreras-Celestino, Elizabeth Cornejo, Cheyanne Davila, Daniel Ebert, Leeanna Escobar, Sarai Espinoza, Stacy Espinoza, A’vyonce Evans, Daisy Garcia, Valeria Garcia, Abbigail Garner, Graciela Gastelum, Fatima Gomez, Jayce Harvey, Jolee Harvey, Bethany Hill, Sebastian Vega, Victoria Vera, Daniela Villanueva, Nevaeh Hiser, Kyleigh Hodson, Muskan Johal, Cali Judd, Morgan Kennedy, Ashley Le Bar, Nicholas Lopez, Yadira Martinez, Alyssa Middleton, Faith Norris, Kalin Nelson, Candace Parsons, Deliah Perez-Lucas, Emily Puente, Jaden Redfern, Annalyssa Roberts, Vianey Salas, Kassandra Sandoval, Ashley Serna Tellez, Danya Serrano, Dylan Shambaugh, Ryan Shaw, Macah Trujillo, Jaleesa Velis, and Jessie Verdugo.

