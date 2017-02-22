Kindergarten registration opens soon at Stephens School

February 22, 2017 

Stephens School announces the date for kindergarten registration for the upcoming 2017-2018 school year. Registration begins on March 1 and ends on May 12.

Registration packets are available 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Stephens School office, 355 N. Fifth St. in Chowchilla.

To be eligible for the 2017-2018 school year for regular kindergarten, the child must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2017. To be eligible for transitional kindergarten, the child must turn 5 years old between Sept. 2 and Dec. 2, 2017.

For more information, call the school at 559-665-8060.

