Second-graders win at science fair

Second-graders, at top left: Back row, from left: Soraya Chavez, first place, collections, “Bennie Boo Collection”; Austin Lathrop, fifth place, reports, “Black Bears”; Kylah Marceaux, fourth place, reports, “Solar System”; Elisha Williams, first place, reports, “Rabbits”; Trinity Bawdon, fifth place, demonstrations, “Volcanoes”; Shelby Middleton, fourth place, demonstrations, “How Clouds are Formed”; Julian Guardado, third place, demonstrations, “Walking Rainbows.” Middle row, from left: Vanessa Villagomez, second place, collections, “Rock Collections”; Grant Donegan, second place, reports, “Pistachios”; Zach Tucker, second place, demonstrations, “Roar”; Carter Inacio, first place, demonstrations, “Nature’s Batteries”; Hayley Chase, third place, reports, “Phases of the Moon”; Xzavier Velasco, fifth place, experiments, “How Vinegar Affects an Eggshell.” Front row, from left: Zoey Neal, fourth place, experiments, “Growing Crystals”; Styron Grimmet, third place, experiments, “Poprocks vs. Soda”; Kyler Hansen, best of show, “Magnetic Force”; Logan Walls, second place, experiments, “Which Shape Held the Most Weight”; Tristan Beardsley, first place, experiments, “Battle of the Balls.”