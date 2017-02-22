Kindergarteners win at science fair

Kindergarteners from Stephens School participated in the Fuller School Science Fair. Back row, from left: Anthony Grimmett, fifth place, experiments, “Candle Light”; Ezra Umada, third place, reports, “My Dinosaur Research Project”; Angel Fernandez, first place, reports, “Human Body”; Isaias Ramirez, third place, demonstrations, “Force Awakens”; Ellie Ramirez, second place, experiments, “Think Before You Drink”; Reid Donegan, second place, collections, “Ocean Life.” Middle row, from left: Sarina Aguilar, third place, experiments, “Rainbow Colors”; Bleu Flanagan, first place, demonstrations, “Volcano”; Enoa De Jesus, fourth place, experiments, “Re-Grow Eaten Vegetables”; Bryson Pittz, first place, experiments, “Volcano”; Neona Araya, second place, demonstrations, “Volcano.” Front row, from left: Nathan Velasquez, fifth place, reports, “The Moon”; Xander Aquino, best of show, “A Whale of a Tale”; Alexander Walls, first place, collections, “My Lego.” Not pictured: Makayla Prudente, fourth place, reports, “Trip Around the Sun’s Orbit”; Nikkie Sprague, second place, reports, “All About Flags.”
