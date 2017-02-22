First grade winners named at science fair

First-grade science fair winners: Back row, from left: Brayden Dykstra, fifth place, reports, “Types of Volcanoes”; Kinsey Pope, fifth place, reports, “All About our Solar System”; Aaron Dunn, third place, reports, “Flight of the Monarch”; Jasjvan Kahal, second place, reports, “Peacock”; Andrea Brumley, first place, demonstrations, “Volcano.” Middle row, from left: Holland Laird, fifth place, experiments, “Oobleck”; Valerie Fall, fourth place, experiments, “Penny Drops”; Emma Trujillo, third place, experiments, “A Growing Discover”; Keelie Wade, second place, experiments, “Science is My Jarn”; Ozzy Siveira, first place, experiments, “Denser Than You Think.” Front row, from left: Brian Shepphard, first place, reports, “Snakes”; Chloe Burkhart, best of show, “Ooey Gooey Blood”; Grace Williams, fourth place, reports, “Rabbit Life Cycle.”