Dance Kaleidoscope makes annual return to Merced College

The best young talent from area dance studios will perform when Dance Kaleidoscope returns to the Merced College Theater on Saturday.

Presented by the Merced Dance Teachers Cooperative and Merced College Community Services, Dance Kaleidoscope is the collaborative effort of local dance studios. The event showcases many of the young talents being trained in the area’s premier dance studios. Dance Kaleidoscope performances are scheduled for 2 and 7 p.m.

Dance Kaleidoscope features dancers from Denisa’s School of Dance, Mariposa Academy of Performing Arts, Merced Academy of Dance, STEPS Dance Studio, the Dancers’ Studio, and the South Pacific Dance Company.

Tickets are $10 general admission and $8 for Merced College student body card holders, children under 12, military and seniors. Tickets may be purchased in person at the Merced College Business Resource Center, 630 W. 19th St., Merced; online at mccd.tix.com; or at the Merced College Theater box office one hour before the show.

For more information, call 209-384-6224.