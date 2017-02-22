Applications for $1,500 CVOC scholarships available now

Central Valley Opportunity Center is announcing its 2017 scholarship project. CVOC has been offering scholarships to academically deserving students in its tricounty service area – Madera, Merced and Stanislaus counties – for over 38 years.

Six scholarships of $1,500 each will be awarded in each county on a competitive basis. Students must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 and be planning on attending a post-secondary educational institution in the fall of 2017. Financial need will be considered.

Applications are available at all high schools in the three counties. Interested students need to contact their high school counselor or contact Alicia Chavez at achavez@cvoc.org or 209-357-0062, ext.123. The scholarship application may also be downloaded from the CVOC website at www.cvoc.org. Application deadline is March 31.

Central Valley Opportunity Center, a nonprofit social service agency, has been offering employment training, food and emergency shelter, home weatherization and other services for over 38 years in Madera, Merced and Stanislaus counties. It offers vocational training in welding, computers/customer service, cooking/food services, truck driving/forklift and solar panel installation. All services are free to qualified individuals.