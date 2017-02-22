State of the County luncheon set for March

February 22, 2017 

The Madera County Economic Development Commission is planning its State of the County luncheon March 29. The event is sponsored by Comcast and will be held 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Madera Municipal Golf Course, 23200 Ave. 17 in Madera.

Speakers will include Max Rodriguez, chairman of the Madera County Board of Supervisors, Madera Mayor Andrew Medellin, Chowchilla Mayor Mary Gaumnitz and representatives from Oakhurst and eastern Madera County.

Tickets are $30 per person. Reservations may be made by emailing Lois Leonard at lleonard@maderacountyedc.com or by calling 559-675-7768.

Join The Conversation

The Chowchilla News is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.

Commenting FAQs | Terms of Service