State of the County luncheon set for March

The Madera County Economic Development Commission is planning its State of the County luncheon March 29. The event is sponsored by Comcast and will be held 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Madera Municipal Golf Course, 23200 Ave. 17 in Madera.

Speakers will include Max Rodriguez, chairman of the Madera County Board of Supervisors, Madera Mayor Andrew Medellin, Chowchilla Mayor Mary Gaumnitz and representatives from Oakhurst and eastern Madera County.

Tickets are $30 per person. Reservations may be made by emailing Lois Leonard at lleonard@maderacountyedc.com or by calling 559-675-7768.