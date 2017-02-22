Activities, good food, fellowship offered at senior center

The Chowchilla Senior Center offers a variety of activities for the community’s senior citizens.

The center is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Chowchilla’s “young at heart” are invited to join other seniors each morning for coffee, tea or hot cocoa. The center offers a variety of daily activities including shuffleboard, pool, dominoes, puzzles and cards along with meeting friends new and old.

Seniors meet 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday for bingo. Crafts and games are held on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. Line dancing is also offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 a.m.

The center is calling all seniors interested in playing music and singing or entertaining to contact Bonnie. Share your talent and join the senior musical group.

Monthly birthdays are celebrated the second Thursday of the month following lunch. Cake and ice cream is served to everyone.

A nutritious lunch is served each day at 11:30 a.m. Reservations for lunch are required by 11:30 a.m. the weekday before. The suggested donation is $1.75 for people 60 and older. If you are under 60, the cost is $4.25.

