The 50th anniversary of World Ag Expo declared a success

The 2017 World Ag Expo came to a close on Thursday with large crowds, cutting-edge exhibits and a little bit of rain. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the world’s largest annual agricultural exposition was held at the International Agri-Center in Tulare and featured 1,480 exhibitors on 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space. The three-day show hosted 105,780 attendees representing 43 states and 71 countries.

“World Ag Expo has been a platform for the best and brightest in the ag industry for 50 years now,” said Jerry Sinift, CEO of the International Agri-Center. “We couldn’t have asked for a better group of exhibitors and attendees to commemorate our anniversary. World Ag Expo is a celebration of all things ag, and we are honored to play a small role in supporting the industry that never stops working to feed and clothe the world.”

Attendees came from all over the world to learn about the newest ag equipment, services and technology. Educational seminars were held all three days and covered a variety of topics for virtually every type of agriculture operation.

“After nearly five decades of dedicated focus on the newest equipment and solutions for advancing the agriculture industry, World Ag Expo continues to set the standard for agriculture expos,” said Jeff Sobrero, sales manager for RDO Equipment Co.

Other popular attractions at 2017 World Ag Expo included the Ride and Drive areas, Taste of California, and the daily Equipment Showcase. In celebration of the 50th anniversary, more than 6,000 people attended the Bud Light After-Hours Party, featuring music by Parmalee and a fireworks show. A little rain was no hindrance to the 50 Year Tractor Parade on Thursday morning, as attendees gathered to see the farm equipment on display.

The 2018 World Ag Expo will be held Feb. 13-15, 2018.