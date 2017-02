The ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for Chowchilla Cleaners has been rescheduled to 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. March 3 due to rain.

The community is invited to come and celebrate the opening of this new business. Chowchilla Cleaners is a family owned and operated business. There will be hot dogs, chips and drinks. Meet the staff and see the upgrades at the cleaners, now under new management.

The cleaners is at 143 N. Fourth St. in Chowchilla. For more information, call 559-665-2041.