Spring Festival queen applications now available

The Chowchilla Spring Festival committee announced applications for the Chowchilla Spring Festival contest are now available. Deadline for applications is 5 p.m. March 10. The number of contestants for this contest will be limited to the first eight applications received.

Contestants must be at least 16 years old. The winner is determined by the contestant who sells the most Spring Festival barbecue tickets. The winner will be crowned festival queen and receive $500 cash.

For more information regarding the rules, regulations and application forms, go to chowchillafair.org, contact Rita Cornaggia at 559-665-2083 or 559-223-2083, or call the Spring Festival office at 559-665-4501 and leave a message.