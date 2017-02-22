Chowchilla Water District keeps close eye on Ash Slough

By Patty Mandrell

pmandrell@modbee.comFebruary 22, 2017 

Chowchilla Water District employees work last Wednesday to repair a portion of the banks on Ash Slough behind Calaveras Street in Chowchilla. The damage to the bank was caused by the recent storms and water releases from Buchanan Dam on Eastman Lake.

Winter storms combined with water being released from Buchanan Dam at Eastman Lake have created problems along the banks of the Ash Slough. With the unusual high amounts of water running through the sloughs, the Chowchilla Water District has been keeping a close eye on the banks, checking them twice a day.

Last Wednesday, they discovered some erosion on a portion of the Ash Slough bank behind Calaveras Street in Chowchilla. The water district brought in trucks loaded with dirt to line the section to secure the bank. Brandon Tomlinson, CWD acting general manager, noted there was another section upstream they were also keeping an eye on.

The water district has placed rocks at each end of the area to discourage people from walking on the slough banks. Tomlinson said people need to avoid the area due to the high water levels.

Madera County and the city of Chowchilla assisted the water district with the bank repairs last Wednesday.

As of Monday, the water flow had been significantly reduced.

Chowchilla received 0.64 inches of rain last week, and John Kirwin, who tracks rainfall for the community, reported a total of 0.61 inches of rain fell Sunday night.

Flooding was reported in the Le Grand area, where more than 100 people were evacuated last week.

Highway 59 remains closed due to flooding.

A break in the rain is anticipated Wednesday through Friday with more rain expected on Saturday.

