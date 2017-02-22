City swears in two new employees

The city of Chowchilla welcomed two new employees at the Feb. 14 City Council meeting. Stacy Weaver and Jason Rogers were officially sworn in by City Clerk Joann McClendon.

Weaver was sworn in as deputy city clerk/secretary II. She comes to Chowchilla from Fresno, where she was born and raised. This is her first job with city government. Before accepting the position with Chowchilla, she worked in the human resourses/personnel development field. Weaver said she heard about the job through friends and it sounded like something she would be interested in, and she likes the small-town atmosphere.

Weaver graduated from Clovis West High School and then attended Fresno City College. She transferred to Fresno Pacific, where she graduated with a degree in organizational leadership. She continued her education and received her master’s degree from Alliant University in organizational behavior. While in college she worked for an insurance company.

Weaver’s job responsibilities with the city are secretarial duties and to back-up the city clerk.

“It has really been interesting learning the steps of city government,” Weaver said. “Right now everything is a learning process.”

She noted one of the most challenging aspects of the job is learning all duties of a city clerk. Weaver also said the best part of the job is the people, both inside and out of the office. “The people in this community are very friendly,” she said.

Weaver said she is excited about her position with the city and is looking at the job as a long-term career.

“I consider Chowchilla to be a pearl, and one day it will become a destination,” she said.

Rogers was hired as the city’s public works director. He comes to Chowchilla with a wealth of knowledge in his field.

Rogers was born in Fresno and raised in Madera in the Dixieland area. While in high school he worked with his dad as a journeyman electrician. He graduated from Madera High School and then attended Reedley College. He graduated from Fresno State in 2005 with a degree in history. His goal was to become a teacher, but he accepted a job with Valley Children’s Hospital in clinical education. Later he worked at Community Regional Medical Center as an office manager.

For the last 81/2 years, Rogers worked for the city of Madera as an analyst in the public works department and served three years as the interim airport manager. He managed the public works budget and several projects including water meters, water conservation, street projects and the master plan along with several airport projects including a $1.4 million apron reconstruction.

Rogers heard about the open public works director position in Chowchilla from a co-worker and said it seemed like a good fit for him. “I always liked Chowchilla,” he said. He can remember being involved with 4-H, FFA and the Stampede. “Chowchilla has a lot of potential,” he said.

Rogers said public works is a process. “It starts with a plan,” he said. He noted the key is communication with the public and employees. He says he likes to be a hands-on manager. He added it makes a difference when everyone works together to make things happen.

One of Rogers’ No. 1 projects is water sustainability, groundwater and water quality. Roads and drainage improvements are other priorities. He will also be looking a funding through state and federal sources to help make things happen.

Rogers said he likes the small-town feel of Chowchilla. “It seems like everybody knows everybody,” he said. “I want to maintain that sense of community, that small-town atmosphere.”

He said he hopes to serve the residents of Chowchilla by making positive improvements.