Sunday is ride day

Ride season is here, and This Ain’t Your Mama’s Church, a community bikers church, invites the community to join them for a Sunday ride on the first Sunday of every month April through September.

Each ride will be to a different location for lunch and a time of fellowship and more. All makes, models and riders are welcome to join the ride along with cars and trucks. The rides will depart from the corner of G Street and Yosemite Avenue in Merced.

2017 ride schedule

• April 2 to Casa de Fruta – 10 a.m. depart time

• May 7 to Pinecrest – 10 a.m. depart time

• June 11 to Shaver Lake loop – 9 a.m. depart time

• July 2 to Hollister – 9 a.m. depart time

• Aug.13 to Murphys loop (Pastor Eug Memorial Ride) – 9 a.m. depart time

• Sept. 3 to Fresno Chaffee Zoo – 10 a.m. depart time

Rides may be canceled due to rain.

For complete details, check the This Ain’t Your Mama’s Church website at www.bikechurch.org or like them on Facebook.

For more information, contact event coordinator Melody Coates at 209-726-6123.