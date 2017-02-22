Chowchilla FFA parliamentary procedure, public speaking and best informed Greenhand teams

Chowchilla FFA has started practicing and competing in leadership development events including public speaking, parliamentary procedure and best informed Greenhand. Chowchilla FFA took 14 students to compete at the West Fresno Madera Sectional Public Speaking Contest.

Kayne Stehly and Vanessa Romo participated in the job interview contest. They were coached by Terra Raggio. Riley Barney placed first in the prepared speech contest, coached by Kassie Dewey. In the extemporaneous speech contest, Caitlin Herring placed first and Kylie Farmer placed fourth, coached by Kassie Dewey. In the impromptu contest, Islam Suliman placed first and Alan Martinez placed third, coached by Kassie Dewey. In the creed contest, Andrea Jimenez placed first, Christina Fuller placed second and Zoe Benard placed third, coached by Kassie Dewey. Tristan Holt and Samantha McCluskey competed in creed as well. All members who placed in the top four of their contest will move on to the San Joaquin Regional contest in March.

Chowchilla FFA also has one advanced parliamentary procedure team and two novice teams, coached by Kassie Dewey. Parliamentary procedure is a contest that allows members to demonstrate their Robert’s Rule of Order capabilities through debate. The novice teams have won a fifth high team award and a second high team award so far this year. Michael Eggert received a high chair award at the Modesto Junior College contest.

Dylan Tomlinson, Zoe Benard, Samantha McCluskey and Victoria Calley are on the best informed Greenhand team, coached by Kassie Dewey. Best informed Greenhand is a competition that tests freshmen members’ knowledge of the FFA organization. This team is a career development event that competes at colleges all over the state during the spring. The team has also won numerous awards in subcategories and placed third high team overall at our sectional contest.

Chowchilla FFA looks forward to participating in future leadership development events and competitions.