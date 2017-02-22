2016 Chowchilla Fair results

The highlights of the 2016 Chowchilla Fair for Chowchilla FFA are as follows:

• At the rabbit show, all single fryer rabbit exhibitors placed in the top 50.

• At the beef show, Leighton Dill exhibited the first-place market steer as well as FFA Reserve Champion Steer. She also placed first and second in the bull class and exhibited the Supreme and Reserve Champion bulls.

• Floriculture exhibitors from our chapter received a total of 31 first-place arrangements and 29 second-place arrangements.

• In the market swine show, Payton Ruggeri placed first in her lightweight crossbred class. In swine showmanship, Nate Ramos placed sixth in novice; Riley Barney placed seventh in novice; and Payton Ruggeri placed eighth in intermediate showmanship.

• In the market goat show, Anayeli Martinez and Morgan Dill placed second in their market classes, moving them into champion drive. Whitney Choate placed third in market. In goat showmanship, Whitney Choate placed second in novice, moving her up to intermediate.

• In the market lamb classes, Rebecca Meadows placed first in the lightweight class; Meghan Myers placed second; and Priscilla Ramirez placed fourth. In the heavyweight classes, Justin Dodd-Larios placed third and Chris Nomicos placed fourth. In the commercial cross class, Geno Nomicos placed second.

• In the dairy replacement heifer show, Gary Nieuwkoop placed second and received Reserve FFA yearling, and Hannah Mancebo placed third. All other exhibitors placed in the top 13 in yearling classes. In the springer classes, Hannah Mancebo placed first and received FFA Champion and Supreme Champion. All other exhibitors placed in the top 16.