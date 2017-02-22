FFA mission statement

FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

To accomplish its mission, FFA:

• Develops competent and assertive agricultural leadership.

• Increases awareness of the global and technological importance of agriculture and its contribution to our well-being.

• Strengthens the confidence of agriculture students in themselves and their work.

• Promotes the intelligent choice and establishment of an agricultural career.

• Encourages achievement in supervised agricultural experience programs.

• Encourages wise management of economic, environmental and human resources of the community.

• Develops interpersonal skills in teamwork, communications, human relations and social interaction.

• Builds character and promotes citizenship, volunteerism and patriotism.

• Promotes cooperation and cooperative attitudes among all people.

• Promotes healthy lifestyles.

• Encourages excellence in scholarship.

Adopted by the delegates at the 1952 National FFA Convention. Revised by the delegates at the 1995 National FFA Convention.