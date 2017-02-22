Fuller School holds annual science fair

Fuller School hosted its annual science fair on Thursday. Over 60 kindergarten, first- and second-grade students entered a project. There were four categories: reports, demonstrations, experiments and collections. More than 30 people from the community volunteered their time to judge the science fair projects. Judges were comprised of community members, high school students and junior high students.
