Living the real life with Jesus

“Jesus entered in, into a certain village …” (Luke 10:38)

Does your life sometimes seem aimless, boring, frustrating or meaningless? Are you just going along for the ride? Have you lost your passion for living? Do you feel anxious and uneasy?

Good news! Jesus shows us the way out and then the way “in, into” real life. Just as Jesus is led “in, into a certain village,” so he leads us “in, into” certain places, situations and opportunities.

Rock star Ricky Martin sings “Livin’ la Vida Loca,” or the crazy life. Jesus sings a different song: “Livin’ la Vida Real,” the real life. Now he is living within us and teaching us how to listen, see and follow our heavenly father, just as he did, “in, into” the real life.

Jesus’ deep desire to follow his father empowered him to dismiss all the mean, ugly words and nasty, vicious treatment that came his way. Everything centered around the day when he would again enjoy sitting at the right hand of his father in heaven. Meanwhile, his only concern was staying connected to what his father wanted him to do while he walked with us down here.

As Jesus’ story hero, the Samaritan heard, saw, turned and entered “in, into” the hurting world of the half-dead man so now, just outside of the village of Bethany, about a mile up the hill from Jerusalem, Jesus entering “in, into” a certain village. Like his Samaritan, Jesus is hearing, seeing and entering.

Jesus wants us to enter “in, into” this Samaritan-Jesus style real life, too. He teaches: Whatever I see my father doing, I do that. Whatever I hear my father saying, I say that. I do nothing on my own. I am always entering “in, into” a living, streaming, very present relationship my father. We are constantly connecting and working together.

About us, Jesus adds: Whoever believes in me will also do the works that I do and even greater works than these, because I am connecting you to my father through the Holy Spirit.

So now, we are in a holy union with Jesus and our father and the Holy Spirit. In them we live and move have our being. Now we also get to hear and see and then enter “in, into” the certain “villages” of circumstances, people and encounters. Nothing is too small; nothing is a waste. All things are being brought together for good.

Always now you can know that your father, Lord Jesus, and the Holy Spirit are shepherding, repenting, returning and restoring your soul. They are leading you in paths of righteousness. Jesus and the Holy Spirit will help you confirm that you are hearing his voice as one of his own sheep and you will not follow a stranger. Jesus will lead you out and “in, into.”

About Jesus, the Greek text literally reads “he entered into, into a certain village.” The double “into, into” is correct Greek grammar. Jesus went “in, into” with assurance that his father was leading him. He is now growing that same assurance “in, into” us.

This is the good news! La Vida Real! Accept no boring, empty, meaningless substitutes. Adios, la Vida Loca!

John Parker is a pastor at Connections Simple Church of Chowchilla, which meets 10 a.m. Sundays at Carty Center, 609 W. Robertson Blvd. Learn more at www.simplechurch success.com or call 209-564-7201.