Chowchilla correctional officer charged with manslaughter in son’s death

By Rob Parsons

rparsons@mercedsunstar.comFebruary 12, 2017 

A Chowchilla prison correctional officer whose 1-year-old son was fatally shot by his 3-year-old sister will face charges including manslaughter and child abuse, prosecutors said.

Erica Bautista, a 16-year veteran correctional officer, also is alleged to have “willingly and unlawfully” kept a loaded firearm where she knew or “should have known that a child was likely to gain access to the firearm,” Madera County District Attorney David Linn said Thursday in a news release.

Bautista’s son, David, was shot Jan. 11 at a home in the 200 block of Alameda Avenue and died en route to a hospital, Chowchilla police have said.

Investigators determined the fatal shot was fired by the boy’s sister, who also is listed as a victim in the criminal complaint.

“All the charges are felonies,” Linn told the Sun-Star. If convicted, Bautista faces more than 10 years in prison.

The charges against Bautista include a felony count of manslaughter and two felony counts of child abuse, one involving each child, according to a statement from the District Attorney’s Office.

Bautista works at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla.

She is scheduled for arraignment March 2 in Madera Superior Court.

Rob Parsons: 209-385-2482

