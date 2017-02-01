Greenhills Lions plan Roaring ’20s dinner/dance

Staff ReportsFebruary 1, 2017 

The Greenhills Lions Club invites the community to a Roaring ’20s Valentine’s Dinner and Dance this Saturday at the SFA Portuguese Hall at 100 S. Third St. in Chowchilla. Social hour is from 6 to 7 p.m., with live music. A prime rib dinner will be served at 7 p.m. There will be a silent auction, dessert bar, free photo booth and a 50/50 raffle.

Following dinner come ready to kick up your heels for the dancing. There will be a Charleston dance contest. Come dressed in roaring ’20s style or as you are.

Tickets are $35 per person.

All proceeds from the event stay in the community for Relay for Life. Contact Kathy Whatley at 559-665-9591, Debbie Farr at 559-801-7703 or Chris Marlow at 559-706-6128 for tickets or more information.

Join The Conversation

The Chowchilla News is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.

Commenting FAQs | Terms of Service