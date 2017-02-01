Greenhills Lions plan Roaring ’20s dinner/dance

The Greenhills Lions Club invites the community to a Roaring ’20s Valentine’s Dinner and Dance this Saturday at the SFA Portuguese Hall at 100 S. Third St. in Chowchilla. Social hour is from 6 to 7 p.m., with live music. A prime rib dinner will be served at 7 p.m. There will be a silent auction, dessert bar, free photo booth and a 50/50 raffle.

Following dinner come ready to kick up your heels for the dancing. There will be a Charleston dance contest. Come dressed in roaring ’20s style or as you are.

Tickets are $35 per person.

All proceeds from the event stay in the community for Relay for Life. Contact Kathy Whatley at 559-665-9591, Debbie Farr at 559-801-7703 or Chris Marlow at 559-706-6128 for tickets or more information.