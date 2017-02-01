Math made fun at Stephens School

Last Thursday was a math-filled day at Stephens School. The day began by celebrating the 100th day of school with activities that included counting to 100 in various ways in the classrooms. Thursday night over 60 families joined the staff for Math Night. Students were able to learn and play six different math games and went home with additional math activities to practice. It was a great day.
