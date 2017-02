Mayor makes board appointments

Serving on the City Council requires more than just attending City Council meetings. Council members also represent the city on a number of agencies and boards throughout the county. Each year the mayor appoints members of the council to serve on boards. Mayor Mary “Trinket” Gaumnitz made new board appointments at a meeting in January.

San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Citizens Advisory Board: Dennis Haworth, primary; Waseem Ahmed, alternate

Local Agency Formation Commission: Ahmed, primary; Ray Barragan, alternate

Madera County Economic Development Commission Executive Board: Ahmed, primary; Barragan, alternate

Madera County Coalition: John Chavez, primary; Ahmed, alternate

Community Action Partnership of Madera County: Haworth, primary; Gaumnitz, alternate

Citizens Prison Advisory Committee: Gaumnitz, primary; Barragan, alternate

Madera County RAN Board: Barragan, primary; Ahmed, alternate

Chowchilla Water District – Red Top – City Joint Powers Authority: Haworth, primary; Barragan, alternate

Madera County Transportation Commission: Ahmed, primary; Barragan, alternate

League of California Cities – Central Division Executive Board: John Chavez, primary; Ahmed, alternate