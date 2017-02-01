Early morning crash ends in arrest

A family gathered in Chowchilla to attend the funeral of a loved one and ended up in the hospital after a car crashed into the travel trailer they were sleeping in.

During the early morning hours of Saturday, officers of the Chowchilla Police Department were dispatched to the 100 block of North 15th Street after dispatchers received calls from the area reporting a vehicle had just run into a travel trailer which was parked in the driveway of a residence.

Officers arrived on scene and contacted the driver of the vehicle. They also contacted the occupants of the trailer who had been inside sleeping. The people inside the trailer had come to Chowchilla for a family member’s funeral scheduled for Saturday morning.

Officers found the occupants of the trailer had received injuries that required medical treatment. The injured were transported to a nearby hospital where they received care and were later released. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 25-year-old Chowchilla resident Cyndi Jackson. She was arrested for a misdemeanor driving on a suspended license and a felony driving under the influence of alcohol and causing injury to another. She was later booked into the Madera County Department of Corrections.

In addition to the damaged travel trailer, damage was also caused to an outside water line of the residence resulting in a water line breaking. There was also major damage to another vehicle that was parked in the driveway. The water line was later repaired by two officers who went back to the residence after their shift. They dug up the water line and capped the broken line so water could be restored to the residence to ensure the family had water to get ready for the funeral.