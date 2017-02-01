Martin Luther King Jr. speech contest winners

Eighth-grader Dillon Haworth and seventh-grader Waleed Escheik tied for first place in the annual Madera County Martin Luther King Jr. speech contest. They brought home the first-place win for Wilson for the fourth year in a row.

Waleed and Dillon competed in a field of 155 participants from all over Madera County, and they showed they were a step above the rest. On Jan. 15, both Dillon and Waleed presented their speeches to their families and community members at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School in Madera in honor of their annual Dr. King celebration ceremony.

Speech coach Mr. Turner said that the two finalists worked very hard, and they are amazing. Assistant coach Mrs. Lalumiere noted that the contest was “a great opportunity for the students to share their messages about tolerance and equality.”

When asked how they felt about winning, Waleed said he would like to thank Mr. Turner for the help with his speech. Dillon thought it was really cool. Congratulations to both winners for a great job.