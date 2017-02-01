Mrs. Ramirez joins Wilson’s faculty

Wilson Middle School welcomes Mrs. Ramirez, our new science teacher who joined Wilson’s faculty in January. She is an excellent teacher and very smart. Her morning is filled with teaching seventh-grade science. She teaches eighth-grade science in the afternoon.

Mrs. Ramirez went to Fresno State for her bachelor’s degree and National University for her master’s degree. When we asked her about her favorite part of teaching, she replied: “I like relating to my students.” Her favorite part of teaching science is that there are a lot of hands-on activities that you can do. She would like her students to learn organization skills and to like science.

The most unusual job she has worked was at Petco. She cleaned animal cages, fed reptiles and bagged crickets. On the personal side, Mrs. Ramirez has two boys. One is 13 years old, and his name is Jason. The other is 9 years old, and his name is Jacob.

She has seven – count them, seven – pets. Her two dogs are Happy, a black Lab mix, and Floyd, a Chihuahua mix. Her two cats are named Rigby and Luke. She has three guinea pigs named Ruby, S’mores, and Sponge Bob. We guess you can say she loves animals.

Here’s a little more about her favorites. Her favorite book is “The Help” by Kathryn Stockett because it ties history to a made-up story. Her favorite TV show is “Friends” because it’s funny. Her favorite movie is “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” When it comes to snacks, she loves carrot sticks and apples. And her favorite beverage is coffee. Mrs. Ramirez’s favorite season is fall because of all the beautiful colors.

We hope you have enjoyed learning a little about Mrs. Ramirez. She is a wonderful person and teacher.