“Children, it is the last hour” (1 John 2:18). The last hour! Uh-oh. Let’s learn about this. The last hour is also referred to in the Bible as the last day, last days, last time, last times, or latter days.

The last days are bracketed by Jesus’ first coming, born in Bethlehem, and his second coming, when he returns again to rule the world from Jerusalem. These in-between times are the last days. The Bible explains: “He (Jesus Christ) was made manifest in the last times for the sake of you” (1 Peter 1:20). And, “he has appeared once for all at the end of the ages to put away sin by the sacrifice of himself” (Hebrews 9:26).

To date, the last days have lasted over 2,000 years. Peter teaches us that “scoffers will come in the last days with scoffing. … They will say, ‘Where is the promise of his coming?’ ” (2 Peter 3:3-4).

Peter explains the delay: “But do not overlook this one fact, beloved, that with the Lord one day is as a thousand years, and a thousand years as one day. The Lord is not slow to fulfill his promise as some count slowness, but is patient toward you, not wishing that any should perish, but that all should reach repentance” (2 Peter 3:8-9).

The day of the Lord, when Jesus returns, marks the end of the last days. Along with the essential “believe in the Lord Jesus Christ and you shall be saved,” here are some additional considerations.

Jerusalem: “Jerusalem will be trampled underfoot by the Gentiles, until the times of the Gentiles are fulfilled.” The “trampling” began at the destruction of the Jewish temple in 70 A.D. by the Roman Empire. Gentiles are any ethnicity or group of people that are not Jewish.

The Bible teaches that the Jews are God’s chosen people (Romans 1:16) and are being restored (untrampled) as a nation. Their return to the Holy Land and being recognized as the nation of Israel in 1948 is a modern-day miracle equivalent to their exodus from Egypt. Jerusalem will become increasingly central in these last days.

Environment: “And there will be signs in sun and moon and stars, and on the earth … distress of nations in perplexity because of the roaring of the sea and the waves, people fainting with fear and with foreboding of what is coming on the world. For the powers of the heavens will be shaken” (Luke 21:25-26).

Flash: “For as the lightning flashes and lights up the sky from one side to the other, so will the Son of Man be in his day” (Luke 17:24-25). “Then they will see the Son of Man coming in a cloud with power and great glory” (Luke 21:27).

Focus: “Now when these things begin to take place, straighten up and raise your heads, because your redemption is drawing near” (Luke 21:28).

Warning: Jesus himself warns us: “Concerning that day or that hour, no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father. Be on guard, keep awake. For you do not know when the time will come … and what I say to you I say to all: Stay awake” (Mark 13:32-37).

