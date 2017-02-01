Fuller students celebrate the 100th day of school

Last Thursday students at Fuller School celebrated the 100th day of school. Students participated in many 100th day of school activities in their classrooms, including making necklaces using 100 beads or cereals to make patterns; games that center around the number 100; and writing activities centered on what life will be like when they are 100 years old. Pictured above is room 32 at Fuller School wearing their 100th day of school crowns and glasses.