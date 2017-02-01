Fuller students celebrate the 100th day of school

Last Thursday students at Fuller School celebrated the 100th day of school. Students participated in many 100th day of school activities in their classrooms, including making necklaces using 100 beads or cereals to make patterns; games that center around the number 100; and writing activities centered on what life will be like when they are 100 years old. Pictured above is room 32 at Fuller School wearing their 100th day of school crowns and glasses.
Copyright 2017 . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Join The Conversation
The Chowchilla News is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.