Senior citizens invited to join the fun at Senior Center

The Chowchilla Senior Center hosts a variety of activities for the community’s senior citizens. The center at 820 W. Robertson Blvd. is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Seniors are invited to meet each morning for coffee, tea or hot chocolate.

On Feb. 13, the center will host a Valentine Bake Sale from 8 a.m. until they sell out of items. There will be hot sandwiches, delicious breads and cookies. There will also be a valentine basket to be raffled off. Tickets are $1 apiece or six for $5.

Activities at the senior center include:

Bingo is offered Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9-11 a.m.

Line dancing is scheduled on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9-11 a.m.

Crafts and games are held on Tuesdays from 9-11 a.m.

The center offers puzzles, pool, shuffleboard, games and also visiting and meeting new and old friends every day of the week, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Music is also a high point at the center. The center is seeking any seniors interested in playing music, singing or entertaining to step forward and be a part of the music program.

Birthdays are celebrated with cake and ice cream after lunch on the second Thursday of each month.

Each month the seniors meet for a potluck. Bring a dish and come join in the fun. There will be music, great food and entertainment, beginning at 6 p.m. every third Saturday.

A nutritious lunch is served each weekday at 11:30 a.m. Reservations for lunch are required by 11:30 a.m. the day before. The suggested donation is $1.75 for people 60 and older. If you are under 60, the cost is $4.25.

All senior citizens are welcome to attend. For more information, call 559-665-8647.