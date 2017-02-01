Senior citizens invited to join the fun at Senior Center

Staff ReportsFebruary 1, 2017 

The Chowchilla Senior Center hosts a variety of activities for the community’s senior citizens. The center at 820 W. Robertson Blvd. is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Seniors are invited to meet each morning for coffee, tea or hot chocolate.

On Feb. 13, the center will host a Valentine Bake Sale from 8 a.m. until they sell out of items. There will be hot sandwiches, delicious breads and cookies. There will also be a valentine basket to be raffled off. Tickets are $1 apiece or six for $5.

Activities at the senior center include:

Bingo is offered Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9-11 a.m.

Line dancing is scheduled on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9-11 a.m.

Crafts and games are held on Tuesdays from 9-11 a.m.

The center offers puzzles, pool, shuffleboard, games and also visiting and meeting new and old friends every day of the week, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Music is also a high point at the center. The center is seeking any seniors interested in playing music, singing or entertaining to step forward and be a part of the music program.

Birthdays are celebrated with cake and ice cream after lunch on the second Thursday of each month.

Each month the seniors meet for a potluck. Bring a dish and come join in the fun. There will be music, great food and entertainment, beginning at 6 p.m. every third Saturday.

A nutritious lunch is served each weekday at 11:30 a.m. Reservations for lunch are required by 11:30 a.m. the day before. The suggested donation is $1.75 for people 60 and older. If you are under 60, the cost is $4.25.

All senior citizens are welcome to attend. For more information, call 559-665-8647.

Join The Conversation

The Chowchilla News is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.

Commenting FAQs | Terms of Service