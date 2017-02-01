Troop 148 Scout begins work on Eagle project

Dillon Haworth is a Boy Scout in Troop 148 in Chowchilla. He has begun working on his Eagle Scout project and needs a little help. Last summer Haworth earned the rank of Life Scout and is now eligible to work on his Eagle Scout community service project. His project is to build a permanent flag retirement site at the Chowchilla Cemetery.

Haworth’s troop has been retiring flags for the community for the last several years. They have performed this service at the rear of the Chowchilla Cemetery in a 55 gallon drum. This has been functional, but Haworth felt this was not the most respectful way to do things and knew they certainly could do better. This led to his desire to create a permanent and respectable retirement site. This new site will stand to remind people of the dignity and respect the flag deserves and can serve as a reminder to the community of how the flag should be honored.

The pit will be approximately 4 feet by 4 feet by 3 feet, with a 1-foot inset into the ground. It will be formed with concrete, cinderblock, fire brick, decorative rock and granite. A plaque will be added to the finished project. The project is estimated to cost $3,000. The Chowchilla Cemetery Board has approved the project and is providing a location on the cemetery grounds for its construction. This project has also been approved by the Boy Scout Council.

Haworth is in the process of soliciting the necessary items and help.

“I would appreciate any donations community members are willing to make so I can obtain the necessary items,” he said. “I also need help to lay the brick.”

Haworth is excited to build a respectful, dignified site where the American flag can be properly retired in the community. If you have any questions or concerns, Haworth can be reached through his mom’s email: DZscoutMom@hotmail.com.