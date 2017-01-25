Retired teachers to host annual scholarship fundraiser

The Retired Teachers of Madera County will hold its annual scholarship fundraiser on Feb.1 at the John Wells Youth Center, 701 E. Fifth St. in Madera. The community is invited to join in on the fun, which includes live and silent auctions. The event begins at 9:30 a.m. Money generated from the auctions goes toward scholarships given to seven high schools in the Madera County area.

Auction items include baked goods, gift baskets, plants and gift cards. Tickets will be also be available for the quilt drawing held in June for the quilts made by Virginia McClaran. Retired teachers are asked to bring their volunteer hours count for November through January. A luncheon will be provided by the retired teachers during the auction.