In the service: PFC Glenn Allen Russell Sinks

PFC Glenn Allen Russell Sinks recently graduated from the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, where he completed boot camp. He has also completed and graduated from the School of Infantry as a 0351 Infantry Assaultman at Camp Pendleton, where he is currently stationed with the 1st Battalion 1st Marines Bravo Company. Sinks is the son of Shawn Sinks and Tina McLaughlin.
