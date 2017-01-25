Dwindling water prompts exodus of the cattlemen

In the early 1970s Horton Bumguardner told me he was leaving Dairyland. He had found a ranch in Nevada. He liked the wide-open spaces, and the land looked to be cowman friendly. He said the taxes in California were getting out of hand and the water table was dropping too fast to keep up.

He was so right about the water. A drought in the ’70s caused the water tables to plummet. Most of the shallow wells of 100 feet or less dried up forever. The influx of well drilling by 1978 saw previously unheard of depths anywhere from 300 to 500 feet deep.

I personally had a well drilled to the 500-foot depth on land that had artesian water in the 1920s. The wisdom of the time was drill to 500 feet and hit strong water strata that pushed the water up to the 200-foot level. That worked for several years but by the ’90s we were dropping the pump bowls lower and lower and efficiency of the wells became worse and worse. The horsepower requirements went from 25 to 40 then 75 and finally clear up to 100 HP. The cost of water got higher and higher, causing many cattlemen to look for cheaper land and water elsewhere.

The Bumguardner ranch sold in two parts. Frank Mello got the southwest half and the Snell family, Dick and Jack, got the northeast half. We soon had new neighbors and new friends. The exodus of large irrigated pasture cowmen began and soon saw others join in as the land was converted to row crops and orchards.

The cattlemen who left Dairyland include Bud Probert, the Strathern brothers, Bob Dyer, Curly Thurber, B-K Ranch, Frank Mello, the Andersons, and Hill and Howe. Triangle T Ranch is no longer a cattle ranch and is being converted to almond and pistachio orchards. Roduner Ranch is being converted to a large vineyard. The Roduner feed lot on Road 4 is gone, and in May 2012, Lloyd and Pat Roduner left their Dairyland farmhouse for Wyoming after 57 years of calling it their home.

If you take a drive west on Avenue 18 1/2 to Road 4 you will see the transformation of thousands of acres of irrigated grassland to vineyards and orchards. There is over a million dollars’ worth of shiny new grape stakes and wire waiting to support the new grapevines. The once-friendly road leading to Triangle T headquarters now has a guard shack with a posted guard. State your name and purpose and give your truck license plate number and you can pass. This has become necessary to keep out thieves who steal copper wiring from pumps, irrigation tubing, stakes and other expensive equipment. It is a different time in Dairyland.

A few small acreage ranches remain. Charlie Bruecker, on the corner of Avenue 18 1/2 and Road 9, runs a small beef herd, but most of his grazing is in the hills. Tommy Deniz runs a small herd of Brangus on his grandmother’s ranch on the corner of Avenue 19 and Road 12. This is the former dairy of Bob Danieli.

Randi Mull (Ray) runs a small herd of red Angus on the former dairy of Joe DeMoura and part of the large Sutton Ranch at the corner of Road 10 1/2 and Avenue 18. Shawn Dill has a few cows in Dairyland, but most of their grazing is also in hill country. The Dill family once owned and operated a dairy on Road 8. The old milk barn remains but is mostly a storage barn these days. Much of the Chapman farm was once a beef cow ranch.

With over 40 years of experience in irrigated pasture management, I can say that O.E. Robertson did not stretch the truth in 1912 when he said some of the best pastureland in the world could be found in Dairyland with its cheap and abundant water supply. No place on Earth can more grass be grown or more cattle run per acre than in Dairyland. The grasses and clovers serve themselves as they naturally fertilize, replant and reseed year after year. There is no need for chemicals here. The factor that is now missing is the abundant water supply.

There will continue to be changes with the removal of fences and the breaking of permanent pasturelands that have been in grass since the 1940s because we can no longer afford the water.

Ronnie Ray is a third-generation dairyman and has lived in the Dairyland area for more than 60 years.