City utility bills will increase starting in February

Chowchilla residents will see an increase in their city utility bills starting in February.

In 2012, the City Council approved a utility rate structure for the city water and wastewater utility system along with a fee to pay for state-required water meter installations and meter replacements. Utility rates provide funding for the operation, maintenance and meter replacement costs to the city water and wastewater systems.

Utility rate changes occur every Jan. 1 through the year 2021. For 2017, the adjusted rates will appear on the February utility bill. The amount of increase will depend on the type of property.

For more information, call the utilities department at 559-665-9615, ext. 783.