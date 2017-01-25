Dogs residing within city limits must be licensed promptly

Staff ReportsJanuary 25, 2017 

All dogs over 4 months old residing within the Chowchilla city limits must be vaccinated for rabies and licensed through the Chowchilla Police Department. Licenses must be renewed every calendar year. Proof of rabies vaccination is required to obtain a license, and you must show proof of a dog’s alteration to receive any license discounts.

To obtain or renew a license, visit the Police Department at 122 Trinity Ave. during regular business hours. Renewals may be mailed with payment by cashier’s check or money order payable to the city of Chowchilla. Call 559-665-8600 for more information.

The license fee is $9 for altered dogs or $18 for unaltered dogs. Seniors get half off the fee. A $20 late fee is added after April 1.

