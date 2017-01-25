Chamber celebrates community

“New Beginnings” was the theme for the Chowchilla District Chamber of Commerce community awards and installation dinner held Saturday. A sold-out crowd gathered at Eastman Hall at the Chowchilla Fairgrounds to honor 14 chamber businesses, individuals and organizations for going above and beyond to make a difference in the community.

“This event is important because it allows us time to stop our busy lives and thank some very special people for being active participants in the community of Chowchilla,” said Chamber Executive Director Stacy Curutchet.

Jim Clark, Chowchilla Fair CEO, was master of ceremonies. Madera County District 2 Supervisor David Rogers gave the invocation. Julie Chambers, who has been singing in front of audiences since age 4, stunned the crowd with her rendition of the national anthem.

Following dinner, which was catered by John McLaughlin and served by members of the Chowchilla High School Band, Clark put on his other hat as auctioneer for the desserts. A wide variety of homemade desserts went to the highest bidders.

Lt. Jeff Palmer of the Chowchilla Police Department swore in the newly elected chamber directors Dee Grissom, Kevin Bernstein, Glen Beaird and Clark. The 2017 chamber officers, sworn in by Palmer, are Ron Seals, president; Donna Faria, vice president; Lori Ringeisen, treasurer; and Dacia Pedreiro, secretary.

The Excellence in Agriculture award went to Doug Thiel of Thiel Air Care. Thiel has been flying since 1977. He started his business in 1997. Being airborne is in the blood of the Thiel family, as Thiel’s dad and uncle were both pilots, his son is a helicopter pilot and his daughter is the captain of the Bulldog Blitz Skydiving Team at Fresno State.

Thiel helps in the community in numerous ways. Last year, when a fire threatened Ronald Reagan Elementary School, Thiel helped by dropping water on the flames. This was not the first time he assisted the local Fire Department. He also brought notoriety to Chowchilla in 2013, when Disney used Thiel’s planes for the sounds of Dusty Cropduster in the animated movie “Planes.”

Kim Hickman of the Paw Spa was awarded the Outstanding Citizen of the Year award. Hickman has a heart for people and pets. She is always ready and willing to help whenever there is a need. After a devastating fire in an apartment building at 11th Street and Monterey Avenue, in which all the tenants lost everything but the clothes on their backs, Hickman led a campaign to help the families. Her efforts provided food, medicine, clothing, furniture and household goods to the victims.

Hickman is also a great friend to the Chowchilla Animal Shelter by volunteering her time and services to help animals.

The Choose Chowchilla Award was given to owners of a new business that has gone above and beyond to be involved in the community: Phil and Elizabeth Cheatham opened Deli Delicious in February, adding 24 jobs to the community.

Deli Delicious quickly stepped into the role of helping the community by sponsoring soccer teams, hosting the high school football teams before Friday night games, donating food for the Every 15 Minutes program at the high school, hosting a donation site for Team Noah and hosting Community Conservation for the city.

“Educator of the Year” without a doubt describes retired Chowchilla teacher Muriel Fore. This award is given to an individual who has made a significant personal and professional contribution to the overall well-being of Chowchilla students.

Fore started her teaching career in Chowchilla in 1968 at Alview School. She joined Chowchilla Elementary School District in 1969. Throughout her 31 years with the district she taught three generations and has taught or substituted at every campus. She officially retired in 2000 but has been a substitute for the past 17 years.

Fore is also an active board member of Camarena Health, has volunteered countless hours as a member of the Tenaya Guild and is the secretary of the California Retired Teachers Association.

The Historical Award was given in honor of Chowchilla High School’s Reddy Redskin. The mascot was “born” in 1955 when Don Romeri put on an Indian outfit and started dancing at rallies and games. Reddy Redskin became a cherished tradition at the high school for over 50 years, until he was retired in January. Accepting the award was CUHS Principal Justin Miller.

The Unique Citizen Award went to H.O.W. – Helping One Woman. Chowchilla H.O.W. was started last year by Brenda Farmer, Kelle Ray and Tracey Moore. Proceeds from monthly dinners go to a different woman who is going through a difficult time or has had an irreplaceable loss. The recipients are nominated, and one person is drawn at the end of each dinner for the next month. To date this program has helped several women in the community with almost $44,000.

The Chowchilla Lions Club received the Honoring Community Contributions Award, given to recognize the contributions of civic and social organizations to the overall well-being of Chowchilla.

The Chowchilla Lions Club will celebrate its 89th birthday on Tuesday. Its mission is to empower volunteers to serve their communities, meet humanitarian needs, encourage peace and promote international understanding. Proceeds from events like the Spring Round Up Dinner, pancake breakfast and other fundraisers all go back into the community. The Lions support free eye exams for children, give scholarships to high school students, and support Camp Pacifica, a summer camp for hearing-impaired children, just to name a few. The Lions Club Tree Lighting and Fourth of July fireworks have become traditions in Chowchilla. This group of hard-working members can always be counted on to help with community dinners. Lions President Jeff Alford accepted the award.

Ray Barragan was chosen as the Business Person of the Year, an award presented to the chamber member whose dedication, commitment and support go above and beyond the average. Barragan came to Chowchilla in 1990. He was working with his father in the family business, Golden Memorial Insurance Services. He decided Chowchilla was a nice little centrally located town to raise a family and set up a local office.

Barragan has always been willing to serve and assist the community. He has coached city and high school sports teams, served on the planning commission for 12 years and is the city’s newest councilman. His foundation recently made a large donation to build a new performance stage in Veterans Park. He and his wife, Lisa, just opened Chowchilla Cleaners.

The Vision Award went to Mario Davila. This award is given to an individual or business that saw the potential of a location and developed it into something new. Davila has been in the restaurant business for 36 years. In December 2015, when the news that Pedro’s Place would be closing, everyone was extremely disappointed but that turned around when Davila and his wife Letty decided to open their own restaurant in the old Pizza Factory. They installed a new kitchen, came up with new items for the menu and opened the doors to Mario’s Traditional Mexican Food three months later. Davila’s brother Johnny is the cook and creates dishes that keep people coming back. Davila’s outgoing personality and antics add to the inviting atmosphere, excellent food and good service.

State Farm Insurance, owned by Tara and James Davis, received the Chowchilla Progress Award, which is given to the business that has done the most to enhance its business during the year. They opened State Farm in Chowchilla in 2011. In 2016, they began to remodel their new location at 301 W. Robertson Blvd. They completely redesigned the inside of the building and gave the outside a facelift.

Besides their business endeavors, the Davises are also active in the community. Tara served as a director on the chamber board; they sponsor the Athlete of the Week; and have recently started a new soccer league in Chowchilla.

The Chowchilla Heritage Award is given to the business that has remained in a family unit. This year’s award went to Land Company Real Estate owned by Shirlie Jones. Jones opened the business in 1987. Although she started the business on her own, she now has a staff of three brokers, five Realtors, two property managers, two office assistants and a loan officer. Included in that list is her daughter Lisa, who began working there in 1991, and her granddaughter Jaymee, who started in 2009, making the company a real family business.

Seals presented the Heart of Chowchilla Award in memory of Pete Cornaggia, who was well-known and respected in Chowchilla and surrounding communities. He was born in Merced and raised in Chowchilla on a ranch in the Dairyland area. He was a third-generation farmer of Cornaggia Farms. He graduated from Chowchilla High School in 1956. He was a quiet man with a big heart, but what set him apart from the rest was his giving spirit.

Seals told of Cornaggia’s years of assisting with the Dairyland Band Barbecue Chicken Dinner. Seals said Cornaggia had a certain procedure when it came to barbecuing his chicken and that it was to be precisely followed. Cornaggia was committed to the community and could always be counted on to lend a helping hand. He was a member of several community groups and was the first to volunteer to help raise funds for worthy causes. He loved sports, old cars, tractors, farm equipment, petal cars, Tonka toys and bicycles. Cornaggia’s wife Rita accepted the award.

Following the awards, Seals and Curutchet presented Carol Ann Pitner, outgoing chamber president, with flowers.

After the raffle drawing, comedian and motivational speaker Dave Bressoud performed.